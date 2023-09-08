RPF K9s to participate in 3-day contest in Prayagraj

Dogs from across the country will display their tracking and sniffing skills at the three-day competition organised by All India Indian Railways Protection Force at the Zonal Training Centre at Subedarganj. The competition began on Friday during which senior DSC Agra introduced the teams to each other. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief security commissioner Amiya Nandan Sinha was present as the chief guest.

Railway officials said that teams of RPF dog squads from 16 different zones are participating in the competition which will be held in three different trends-- tracking, detecting explosives and detection of narcotics.

Sixty teams of dog squads of the railways have registered for the competition. Among the 60 dogs, 21 are trackers, 14 narcotics detectors and 25 are explosive detectors. These dogs are part of units engaged in ensuring security of lakhs of passengers every day in the country.

Before participating in the All India Railway Protection Force Dog Squad Competition, these teams have already displayed their skills in zonal level competitions.

Now the experts will check their capacity and skills to detect explosives and narcotics hidden in containers.

