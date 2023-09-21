RPF rescues 8 minors from trafficker at Gkp rly stn

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued eight children from a trafficker in the Amritsar-Jalandhar Janseva Express (14617) at Gorakhpur Railway Station, on Thursday night.

For representation only

RPF inspector Dr Dashrath Prasad confirmed that following the input, a raid was conducted in coach number 171059/C of Janseva Express and all the children were rescued. He said that project director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Lalit Kumar Yadav, had filed a complaint with the GRP regarding trafficking of children from Purniya district of Bihar to Jalandhar for child labour.

The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam Pal, a resident of ward number 6 of Kathotiya, under the Dhighri police station of Madehpura district of Bihar, he added. An FIR was lodged against the trafficker under anti-human trafficking law at GRP police station.

Swinging into action, RPF officials conducted an operation at Gorakhpur railway station and rescued the children. The rescued children had been handed over to Snehalay Ashray under supervision of Bachpan Bachao Andolan team members.

Abdur Rahman