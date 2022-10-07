80 cr budget proposal for Magh Mela sent to state govt

Preparations for the 2023 edition of the annual religious fair of Magh Mela are in full swing with special focus on the tent city coming up on the sandy banks of the Sangam area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, in order to avert any incident of fire, heaters and geysers will not be allowed in the camps set up by saints and religious organisations during the Magh Mela. All the officers have been asked to inspect and ensure this so that there is no incident of fire, said a senior district administration official.

Moreover, a budget proposal of around ₹80 crore has been sent to the state government for approval and sanction for the mela. There will be no change in the total area and sectors of the fair as compared to 2022 edition. Rising water level of the rivers is a matter of concern but we will manage in time, said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The blueprint of the tent city to be set up for the fair has already been prepared. As soon as the water in the Ganga recedes further, work on ground would kick-start. The process of inviting tenders for the different works associated with the fair too would be expedited on priority,” he said.

As per the plan, the tent city would be spread in six sectors and a total of five pontoon bridges would be constructed to enable unhindered movement of pilgrims and vehicles in the mela area. Of the six bridges, two would be erected in the Ganga near Sangam and the last one near Nagvasuki temple located in Daraganj locality, informed district officials aware of the plans prepared by the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year a total of 16 bathing ghats, two more than last year, would be set up for the visiting pilgrims, they added.

For the fair, the officials plan to set up 20 temporary tube-wells as well as power substations. To greet the pilgrims, the 16 main entrances would have beautifully decorated gates.

Similarly, to ensure that the entire mela area is well lit, 14,000 LED street lights would be installed besides select number of high mast lights in the entire circulating area. For alternative power arrangements as back up, 14 big generators too would be pressed in to service. Each of the intersections of the mela area would also have colourful LED lights, officials explained.

“The plan is to begin preparations at the sites where there is no issue owing to the rising water levels of the rivers. Then as the water levels further recede at Sangam and Jhunsi areas, we will undertake ground work in the remaining areas as well,” said a senior district administration official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}