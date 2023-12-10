RSS, VHP to visit homes in 22k villages; urge residents to celebrate Pran Pratishtha

VARANASI RSS volunteers and VHP workers will visit every house in 22,000 villages in the Kashi region -- including 16 districts -- under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Grih Sampark Maha Abhiyan from January 1 to January 15. They will provide worshipped Akshat, a picture of the Shri Ram temple, and an invitation card to the people, urging them to celebrate the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta Samaroh on January 22 and to visit Ayodhya later.

The people, including workers, will also be shown the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (HT Photo)

RSS Kashi Prant Pracharak (Kashi region chief) Ramesh said that preparations for the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Grih Sampark Maha Abhiyan’ have been completed. It will be the world’s largest public relations effort carried out by the volunteers of the world’s largest organisation. The Grih Sampark Abhiyan will cover every house in the 22,000 villages.

He said that the volunteers will visit each house in the 22,000 villages, providing worshipped Akshat, a picture of the Shri Ram temple, and an invitation card, urging the people to visit Ayodhya. Invitation letters will be handed over personally to the people. Without any discrimination, the RSS Parivar (family) workers will reach out to people of all parties, ideas, and sects and invite them. In this campaign, the volunteers will ensure that not a single Hindu home is missed from the invitation.

He added that for the campaign, a group of workers will be formed to make this mega campaign, running from January 1 to January 15, 2024, a great success. There will be five workers in a team who will have to contact 100 houses in 15 days. During the Sampark Abhiyan, the workers will create an environment of social harmony. In the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, the workers will collect the list of all the local major temples, their locations, and details of which deity’s temple, etc. This data will be kept safe in the office, he said.

The team formation will take place by December 20, and training of team leaders will take place on December 24. After the training, they will be given the pictures and invitation cards to deliver in the villages. He mentioned that selected 3,000 Shri Ram devotees from Kashi province will reach Ayodhya on January 30.

On January 22, collective chanting of bhajan-kirtan in all temples from 11 am to 1 pm and collective aarti from 11 to 12 pm will be performed. The people, including workers, will also be shown the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.