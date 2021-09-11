Ruby Hall Clinic, Amanora Park Town ink MoU for 200-bed hospital

PUNE Ruby Hall Clinic and the City Corporation, promoter of Amanora Park Town signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a hospital. The new 200-bed hospital will be built, managed and run by the Grant Medical Foundation. Amanora Park Town, on its part, has agreed to provide two acres of land to establish this tertiary care centre. The organisations met on Saturday to formally ink the deal.

Ruby Hall Clinic at Amanora Park Town will provide primary medical care as well as advanced services, such as cardiac evaluation, oncology, paediatric care, gynaecology, surgery, urology and intensive care, along with emergency medical services.

The hospital is expected to be operational within the next two years.

“Our partnership with Amanora Park Town will have a huge impact on those living in the area. For us, the opportunity to expand into Magarpatta and provide medical care for this well-established part of Pune is unprecedented,” said Dr PK Grant, managing trustee, Grant Medical Foundation.

“The partnership with Grant Medical Foundation ushers in a new phase for us as we enhance Amanora Park Town’s commitment to its community. With this tie-up, we continue to contribute to the transformation of Pune into a leading healthcare destination,” said Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation.