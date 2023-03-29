Ruckus in Assam House over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

The opposition Congress on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Assam assembly for a discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Congress legislators at the Assam assembly. (PTI)

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia called the disqualification “illegal” as he moved the motion as soon as the question hour concluded. “It appears that the spirit of the constitution is being threatened with such moves. This is an important matter for our assembly as well as for respect to the constitution,” said Saikia.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was aware of a decision taken at the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting to disrupt the House and triggered protests from the opposition legislators dressed in black dresses in protest against the disqualification.

Raijor Dal lawmaker Akhil Gogoi asked Sarma to name the legislators who told him about decisions taken at the CLP meeting.

As opposition members shouted slogans, speaker Biswajit Daimary first adjourned the House for 15 minutes and again for 20 minutes.

Congress legislators Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, and Akhil Gogoi were suspended for the day as they continued to shout slogans.

Daimary refused to admit the adjournment motion saying the assembly cannot do so over a court order and prompted Congress members to stage a walkout.