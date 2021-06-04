Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ruckus in Jaunpur jail over death of inmate
Ruckus in Jaunpur jail over death of inmate

VARANASI Inmates created a ruckus in the Jaunpur district jail on Friday evening after the death of a convict during treatment in a hospital on the premises
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:42 PM IST
VARANASI Inmates created a ruckus in the Jaunpur district jail on Friday evening after the death of a convict during treatment in a hospital on the premises. They indulged in brick-batting, set afire a blanket and beat up a cop, said a senior police official.

The situation was tense but under control while heavy police force had been deployed around the jail, he said.

A prisoner, Bagesh Mishra, 42, who was convicted of murder, was suffering from diabetes and respiratory problem. When his condition deteriorated on Thursday, Mishra was shifted from his barrack to the hospital.

On Friday, his condition worsened. Thereafter, jail officials rushed him to the district hospital in Jaunpur and informed his kin. Doctors at the district hospital declared him brought dead, said the official.

The deceased’s brother, Anil Kumar Mishra, reached the hospital along with his kin and accused the jail administration of negligence in providing treatment to his brother. Mishra confirmed that his brother had diabetes and some respiratory problem.

As the information reached the jail inmates, they got furious. They went on the rampage and beat up a jail cop badly, said the official.

Thereafter, divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal and IG (range) SK Bhagat reached the jail along with heavy police force. They monitored situation in the jail through drone.

A senior officer said the situation in the jail was volatile, but it would be brought under control soon.

Jail superintendent SK Pandey refuted the allegations by the deceased’s kin saying he regularly visited inmates under treatment in the hospital.

“As Bagesh Mishra’s condition became serious, he was rushed to the district hospital by an ambulance,” he said.

