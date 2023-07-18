Shut for restoration, Rumi Gate opened for Muharram procession

LUCKNOW City’s iconic Rumi Gate was opened for the Muharram procession on Tuesday. As the Nawabi-era structure has been undergoing restoration work, vehicles were stopped from pass through the gate months ago.

The restoration work is ongoing. (HT Photo)

In a press note issued on Tuesday, Muslim body Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind said that the repair work of the gate was reviewed by Maulana Sai Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. Before the review, concerned officials met Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi and presented him a detailed report of the repair work.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with concerned officials taking up the repair work, the Rumi Darwaza was opened for the procession to ensure that Azadars do not face any difficulty.

“The restoration work is ongoing but the gate has been opened for a few days in the wake of Muharram,” said Aftab Hussain, the superintending officer of ASI, Lucknow circle.

