Run-up to GIS: MoUs for investment worth 15k cr inked in med education sector: Secy at pre-investor meet

LUCKNOW The medical education sector has signed MoUs worth ₹15,582 crore with different investors, said Alok Kumar, principal secretary of medical education at the pre-investor meeting organised on Saturday. “Not only India but the entire world is in the need of medical professionals and India is the only place that can supply professionals and within India, U.P. is the hub,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing investors during the meet, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, minister of state for health and medical education, said, “The state government will ensure there is no delay in any process when you work in Uttar Pradesh.” He added that investors can also plan investment in rural pockets of the state where the need for it is even more. So far, over 70 MoUs have been signed by different investors willing to invest in medical education sector.

In a similar vein, deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak said, “More MoUs for some bigger investments are likely in the coming days.”

On the occasion, a presentation was given to the investors to inform them about investment opportunities in the medical education sector -- including nursing and para-medical sector. “The investment in Uttar Pradesh will certainly bring more colleges/seats in different courses -- including nursing and paramedical -- which will increase number of skilled youths. With more hospitals coming up in the state, U.P. shall be the biggest hub and supplier of skilled professionals,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medical education sector was given the target to bring in investment worth ₹10K crore which has already been crossed. The pre-investor meet was organised in the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit to be held between February 10 and 12, where policymakers, corporate leaders and academicians will come together.

During the event, officials of the department held one-to-one interaction with investors. The event was also attended by Shruti Singh, director-general medical education, and senior officials of the department.