Rural vaccination:Cluster model pilotproject starts today
others

Rural vaccination:Cluster model pilotproject starts today

LUCKNOW: To give a boost to vaccination in rural areas, the state will start the pilot project of the ‘cluster model of vaccination’ from Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST
In this model, vaccination centres will be made near houses in rural pockets while motivational teams will move from house to house, asking people to take the jab. They will also dispel myths, if any.

“One-third of the development blocks will be covered by the pilot project under which vaccination sites will be made at schools or gram panchayat bhavans so that they are close to houses, ,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health.

Under the plan, motivational teams will move two days ahead in clusters where vaccination teams are scheduled to reach for administering doses. The motivational teams will meet people, clear their doubts and tell them about the benefits of Covid vaccine.

The visit of the motivational teams will be followed by vaccination teams, which will move from one cluster/village to another, while motivational teams will remain in the same cluster to motivate and clear doubts.

Once the pilot run is done and issues that crop up are removed, the cluster model will run full-fledged from July 1. Also from July 1, about 10-lakh vaccine doses will be administered each day so that in August the total vaccination reaches 7 crore doses. The cluster vaccination and motivational teams will report their daily progress to their authorities.

