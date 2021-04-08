Russian couple robbed of $8,000 in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A Russian couple visiting Delhi for medical treatment were allegedly robbed of $8,000 by three men posing as security officials in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday evening.

According to a senior police officer, not authorised to speak to the media, the suspects arrived in a car and posed as security officials while the foreign couple was outside a hotel in Karol Bagh around 8.30pm on Monday.

“The suspects told the couple that they needed to search them as they have received information about suspicious activity. They found $8,000 during the search and tried to flee with it,” said the officer.

As the suspects fled, the woman tried to chase them but she was allegedly assaulted.

The suspects escaped in their car with the money even as the couple contacted their language interpreter in Delhi.

The police were subsequently alerted and a case of robbery was registered. The suspects remained unidentified until late Wednesday evening.

The couple arrived in Delhi from Russia in late March.