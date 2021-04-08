Home / Cities / Others / Russian couple robbed of $8,000 in Karol Bagh
others

Russian couple robbed of $8,000 in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A Russian couple visiting Delhi for medical treatment were allegedly robbed of $8,000 by three men posing as security officials in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: A Russian couple visiting Delhi for medical treatment were allegedly robbed of $8,000 by three men posing as security officials in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday evening.

According to a senior police officer, not authorised to speak to the media, the suspects arrived in a car and posed as security officials while the foreign couple was outside a hotel in Karol Bagh around 8.30pm on Monday.

“The suspects told the couple that they needed to search them as they have received information about suspicious activity. They found $8,000 during the search and tried to flee with it,” said the officer.

As the suspects fled, the woman tried to chase them but she was allegedly assaulted.

The suspects escaped in their car with the money even as the couple contacted their language interpreter in Delhi.

The police were subsequently alerted and a case of robbery was registered. The suspects remained unidentified until late Wednesday evening.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Justice MS Gill takes oath as Punjab chief vigilance commissioner

Bus services hit as RTC workers begin strike

Jarkiholi shifted from hospital, to stay in home quarantine

Yatnal continues tirade against CM

The couple arrived in Delhi from Russia in late March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP