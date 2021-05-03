RWAs get nod to set up Covid care centres

Gurugram Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the district, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg has granted resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city to set up their own Covid-19 care facilities (CCF).

In his order issued late on Saturday night, Garg stated that RWAs can set up the facility using their own resources.

Garg said the Haryana government has also issued directions to increase the number of quarantine and isolation facilities.

“Requests were received from gated housing societies to set up small Covid-19 care facilities run by Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), housing societies and NGOs using their own resources. This will help reduce the burden on existing facilities for managing pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic, and very mild cases of Covid-19 residing in that particular society. Such orders are extremely crucial at this juncture to check the exponential increase in the number of cases and to contain the pandemic,” read the order.

Setting guidelines for CCFs, the order said it is not meant for critical patients, senior citizens, children below 10 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, people with comorbidities or immuno-compromised -- all of whom should be admitted to proper hospitals.

Confirmed and suspected cases need to be kept in separate partitioned areas and there should also be separate toilets for both categories.

Garg’s order further states that CCF can be set up in a community hall, common utility area located within the residential complex, or in empty flats.

The facility should have a separate entry and exit point while beds need to be placed at a minimum distance of three feet from each other. CFCs should also be adequately ventilated and a doctor residing within the residential complex or provided by an NGO should facilitate daily medical examination of the admitted patients.

The doctor and a caregiver will have to undergo a training on Covid-19 management and infection, prevention, and control practices, organised by the chief medical officer.

The CCF will also need to be either monitored by CCTV cameras or guards should be placed at the entry and exit points to ensure patients don’t leave the premises or their relatives, friends, or acquaintances don’t visit them.

“The DC’s order only allows RWAs to convert their community center, empty flats into a CCF. It does not provide any financial assistance or supply of resources to the RWA. Without any monetary aid or supply of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, Covid-19 related medicines, and machinery, RWAs simply do not have the capital or the resources to themselves set up a fully functional CCF. We will be reaching out to the DC for more assistance in the matter,” said Dhruv Bansal, official spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC) an umbrella body of RWAs in Gurugram.

Gurugram Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the district, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg has granted resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city to set up their own Covid-19 care facilities (CCF). In his order issued late on Saturday night, Garg stated that RWAs can set up the facility using their own resources. Garg said the Haryana government has also issued directions to increase the number of quarantine and isolation facilities. “Requests were received from gated housing societies to set up small Covid-19 care facilities run by Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), housing societies and NGOs using their own resources. This will help reduce the burden on existing facilities for managing pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic, and very mild cases of Covid-19 residing in that particular society. Such orders are extremely crucial at this juncture to check the exponential increase in the number of cases and to contain the pandemic,” read the order. Setting guidelines for CCFs, the order said it is not meant for critical patients, senior citizens, children below 10 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, people with comorbidities or immuno-compromised -- all of whom should be admitted to proper hospitals. Confirmed and suspected cases need to be kept in separate partitioned areas and there should also be separate toilets for both categories. Garg’s order further states that CCF can be set up in a community hall, common utility area located within the residential complex, or in empty flats. The facility should have a separate entry and exit point while beds need to be placed at a minimum distance of three feet from each other. CFCs should also be adequately ventilated and a doctor residing within the residential complex or provided by an NGO should facilitate daily medical examination of the admitted patients. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Union minister Thawar Gehlot’s daughter succumbs to Covid in Indore Bihar incentivises oxygen production amid shortage for Covid patients BIT Sindri alumnus donates $1 million to PM Cares Bihar reports 97 new deaths, 13500 cases in last 24 hours The doctor and a caregiver will have to undergo a training on Covid-19 management and infection, prevention, and control practices, organised by the chief medical officer. The CCF will also need to be either monitored by CCTV cameras or guards should be placed at the entry and exit points to ensure patients don’t leave the premises or their relatives, friends, or acquaintances don’t visit them. “The DC’s order only allows RWAs to convert their community center, empty flats into a CCF. It does not provide any financial assistance or supply of resources to the RWA. Without any monetary aid or supply of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, Covid-19 related medicines, and machinery, RWAs simply do not have the capital or the resources to themselves set up a fully functional CCF. We will be reaching out to the DC for more assistance in the matter,” said Dhruv Bansal, official spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC) an umbrella body of RWAs in Gurugram.