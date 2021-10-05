Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sacked factory workers stage protest in Ludhiana
others

Sacked factory workers stage protest in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The sacked factory workers staging a protest against the private auto-parts manufacturing factory in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Resenting their ouster from a private auto-parts manufacturing unit, workers staged a protest outside the factory on Gill Road on Monday. The sacked workers also tried to stop others from going to work.

The protesters alleged that the factory owner had ousted them, which was unfair as it was against the norms.

The sacked workers alleged that the factory owner had even called bouncers to threaten them. They said the bouncers had even thrashed some of them.

Shiv Kumar, one of the workers, stated that they were protesting peacefully, but the factory owner called bouncers, who threatened and assaulted them.

However, they did not file a complaint in this matter.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Division Number 6 police station, stated that the police had received information regarding some protesters not letting the workers enter the factory in the morning. Following this, the police reached the spot and handled the situation, he added.

Further, the SHO added that the police did not receive any complaints regarding violence.

