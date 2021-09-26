Sacred Heart, Ludhiana student qualifies for senior national badminton championship

City lad Lakshay Sharma won a silver medal in men’s singles category in the Punjab State Senior Badminton Championship held at Mohali from September 15 to 19. Post his win, Lakshay, 16, has been selected in the Senior Punjab Team for North-zone interstate and senior national championship 2021. In a tight match, Lakshay Sharma defeated seed 1 Ritvik Mohanty in the semi-final by 15-21, 21-16, 21-11. He lost the final match and had to settle with the silver medal. Lakshay, who is a Class 11 student at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, is being coached by his father Mangat Rai Sharma who is an NIS qualified national badminton coach. Principal Sister Veena Dsouza congratulated Lakshay for his achievement.

GNKCW conducts home science, fine arts workshop

The internal quality assurance cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the department of home science and department of fine arts, organised a one-day workshop on the theme: Best out of waste. Narinder Rai from Vidya Mandir Social Work Art’s Training Institute, New Delhi, was the resource person. He gave a demonstration of creative art skills in papercraft. He made different ornamental items out of paper.

BCM College students learn about equal opportunity

The equal opportunity cell of BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, organised a session to sensitise the students about rights and duties of responsible citizens of India. Harsimran Kaur, a student, gave a PPT on ‘Efforts made by the government’. Another student, Jyoti, recited a poem entitled ‘Equality’. Akanksha presented an animated video on the ‘Unequal opportunity race’.

Workshop on National Education Policy held

Atam Devki Niketan, Ludhiana, organised a workshop on National Education Policy (NEP) by Collins Learning. The day began with a lamp lighting ceremony. Resource person Shraddha Anand and SS Jain Girls School committee president Nand Kumar Jain, senior vice-president Vipin Kumar Jain, vice-president Banka Bihari Lal Jain, general secretary Rajiv Jain, secretary Rakesh Kumar Jain, manager Satinder Kumar Jain, Naresh Jain and principal Mridhu Ablash. Shradha enlightened the teachers with details of NEP and conducted various activities related to the topic.

BCM Kindergarten celebrates Daughters’ Day

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, organised a refinement programme to celebrate Daughters Day. Parents and children celebrated this day. Parents expressed their love by taking part in indoor gardening, modelling, tap your feet, poetry time, etc. Teachers appreciated all the participants and expressed their gratitude. Parents also shared their pictures with the class teachers.

DD Jain holds Covid vaccination camp

Devki Devi Jain Memorial College, Ludhiana, organised its fourth Covid-19 vaccination camp, in collaboration with the civil hospital, on Saturday. As many as 297 students were vaccinated under the supervision of senior medical officers Dr RS Chahal, Dr Aman Kaushal, and principal Sarita Bahl. President Nand Kumar Jain appreciated the medical team for their contribution amid the ongoing pandemic.