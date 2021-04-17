SAD (D) to meet Punjab governor over SIT chief’s resignation

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said an honest and upright police officer, IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was heading the probe into police firing incidents had been mentally pressured to resign. He added that a delegation from his party would meet Punjab governor VPS Badnore on the issue.

Dhindsa added that two Sikh men had lost their lives in the Behbal Kalan firing, as they protested against the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari. He added that his party would seek justice for those who lost their lives and for those injured.

“Instead of giving justice to the Punjabis and the Panth, both Capt Amarinder Singh and the Badal family, are trying to save those involved in sacrilege and police firing on innocent Sikhs. It is no secret that only because of the dishonesty of the Capt government, the high court dismissed the investigation report SIT chief, IG Kunwar Vijay Partap,” he added.