SAD releases first list of 28 candidates for Mohali MC elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday released a list of 28 candidates for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali, which are scheduled next month. The list of remaining 22 candidates will be announced soon, said Prem Singh Chandumajra, chairman of the committee formed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the Mohali MC elections. All former SAD councillors have got the ticket in the first list.

They are Preetinderjit Kaur (from Ward No. 1), Harmanpreet Singh Prince (2), Satnam Kaur Sohan (3), Kuldeep Kaur Kang (5), Inderpreet Kaur Prince (6), Arjan Singh Shergill (8), Parmjit Singh Kahlon (10), Suresh Kumari (13), Manjit Singh Lubana (16), Harwinder Kaur (17), Tanmeet Kaur Sahiwal (18), Birdevinder Singh (20), Amar Kaur Tasimbli (25), Ravinder Singh Bindra (26), Ramandeep Kaur (28), Kuldeep Kaur Dhanoa (29), Jasvir Kaur Atli (30), Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu (31), Surinder Singh Road (32), Harjinder Kaur Sohana (33), Sukhdev Singh Patwari (34), Rajinder Kaur Kumbhra (35), Ramesh Prakash Kamboj (36), Kamaljit Kaur (40), Rajinder Kaur (43),Taranjot Singh Pahwa (44), Manjit Kaur (45) and Iqbalpreet Singh Prince (48).