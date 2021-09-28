SAD to protest outside Punjab CM residence today

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to march to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Chandigarh residence on Wednesday to protest against what they claimed was injustice to farmers whose land was being acquired for road construction.

Party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “We want to highlight the injustice being perpetrated on 2 lakh farmers across 19 districts of Punjab, as their agriculture land is being acquired for road projects under the Bharat Mala scheme at low rates.” He added that party workers would march from Mohali to the CM’s residence.

He also asked farmers whose land was being acquired at low rates by the Congress government to support the party’s protest march. SAD has also held a meeting with representatives of the Punjab Pradesh Road Kisan Sangharsh Committee, seeking fair compensation. “It is unfortunate that the committee had been agitating for one year, but the Congress government has refused to announce any revision in rates,” Cheema claimed.