Safety Scare in Lucknow: Chopper landing creates panic at La Martiniere Polo Ground during children’s sports event

LUCKNOW A potential disaster unfolded at La Martiniere College Polo Ground as a helicopter with identification VT-UPL landed amidst the 139th Junior School Sports Day event on Wednesday, capturing the attention of a horrified audience of about 2000 children and spectators.

Eyewitness reports and social media posts documented the incident in real time. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred at 10:55 am, as video footage revealed the helicopter advancing towards the field where children were showcasing dressage skills on horseback. Screens, poles, flags, canopies, and marquees were uprooted, creating chaos as dust swirled around, momentarily blinding a group of more than 200 seven-year-old children waiting for their turn.

A concerned parent, fearing for the safety of the children, reported, “These children were directly in the line of flight.” After a confrontation with on-site staff who rescued the children, the helicopter departed in another direction. The pilot, when questioned, claimed ignorance about the ongoing event, stating his primary concern was a safe landing.

Outraged parents, staff, and college administration expressed their concern about the potential disaster. Eyewitness reports and social media posts documented the incident in real time, highlighting the need for stricter safety measures.

This isn’t the first such incident, according to Principal Carlyle McFarland, who explained that the college had extended permission for a portion of the playing field as a courtesy to the chief minister. However, this courtesy was allegedly misused, leading to repeated violations. McFarland said, “The college was never informed about landings or take-offs. Instead, the playing fields have been regularly damaged with temporary construction work on three helipads at a time, all of which have not been removed despite complaints.”

Complaints have been registered with the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Directorate of Air Safety. The Principal has informed the managing committee, including the senior judge of Allahabad High Court Justice AR Masoodi, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jaccob, DM Suryapal Gangwar, and GoC in C Central Command Major Gen Alok Kacker, seeking further directions.

Despite the incident, the 139th Sports Day events for the College will continue on Thursday, assured Principal McFarland, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures and adherence to regulations.