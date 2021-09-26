Safina Baig appointed chairperson of JKPC women’s wing

Baramulla district development council (DDC) chairperson Safina Baig was on Saturday appointed the president of the women’s wing of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference.

Baig’s husband, Muzuffar Baig, is a former deputy chief minister and MP. The couple was earlier with the Peoples Democratic Party, but resigned last year after Safina was denied a DDC ticket.

Former legislator and PC senior leader Mohammad Khurshid Alam felicitated Baig and said she will play a crucial role in ensuring active participation of women in politics. He said the Peoples Conference believes in equal representation of women in politics to ensure their issues are at the forefront of legislative agendas.