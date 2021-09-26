Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Safina Baig appointed chairperson of JKPC women’s wing
Safina Baig appointed chairperson of JKPC women’s wing

Baramulla district development council (DDC) chairperson Safina Baig was on Saturday appointed the president of the women’s wing of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:56 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajjad Gani Lone appointed DDC Chairperson of Baramulla, Safina Baig as president of Peoples Conference Party's Women's wing, in Srinagar on Saturday.

Baig’s husband, Muzuffar Baig, is a former deputy chief minister and MP. The couple was earlier with the Peoples Democratic Party, but resigned last year after Safina was denied a DDC ticket.

Former legislator and PC senior leader Mohammad Khurshid Alam felicitated Baig and said she will play a crucial role in ensuring active participation of women in politics. He said the Peoples Conference believes in equal representation of women in politics to ensure their issues are at the forefront of legislative agendas.

