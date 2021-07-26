Sahni skips NDA meeting, says only BJP, JD-U talk

PATNA

Bihar’s animal husbandry minister and Vikasheel Insaaf Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni on Monday skipped the meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance held on Assembly premises, saying he boycotted the gathering as nobody is ready to hear views of ministers and MLAs.

“I am very much part of the NDA government. There is no threat to it. But I wanted to send a message to the NDA leadership. It is an alliance of four parties, but only JD(U) and BJP talk. So why go for a formality?” Sahni told Hindustan Times.

Upset over not being allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government to install a statue of bandit-turned-politician late Phoolan Devi and denied entry in Varanasi, Sahni reminded BJP and JD(U) leaders that it is a government of four parties. “Even though VIP and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) have only four MLAs each, both parties are represented by a minister each in Nitish Kumar government,” he said.

Later in the evening, Sahni met HAM-S national president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, but did not divulge what transpired between the two. “Manjhi is our guardian,” said Sahni.

Manjhi, who attended the NDA meeting, had criticized the UP government decision not to allow Sahni to install the statue and hold a press conference at Varanasi on Sunday. He had also extended support to the VIP for UP elections.

Sahni, who was made to return from the Varanasi airport itself on Sunday, said, “The threat of Son of Mallah (as he calls himself) is visible in Uttar Pradesh as well. Nearly 5,000 policemen were deployed there. PM Narendra Modi ji believes there should be development for all. Yogi ji needs to understand this.”

Aware of repercussions for the NDA government should VIP quit the alliance, BJP’s state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to issue a clarification over statue row. “In UP, the high court has debarred installation of statues. Even Yogiji has petitioned the court to allow him to install statues but he has also not been granted the permission yet,” said Jaiswal.

With an eye of UP polls next year, Sahni had planned to install statues of Phoolan Devi at several places, including in Varanasi, to mark her death anniversary as “martyrdom day”.

Phoolan came from Mallah (boatmen) community to which Sahni too belongs. The community has significant presence in eastern UP.