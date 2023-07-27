Sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi: Officials

A sailor was found hanging on board INS Vikrant on Thursday morning, officials aware of the matter said. The aircraft carrier is currently docked in Kochi.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 19-year-old sailor was from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the officials said.

He was found hanging in one of the warship’s compartments, said officials, adding that the navy has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The sailor was not an Agniveer and was from the regular cadre, said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier, the 45,000-tonne Vikrant has been built at Cochin Shipyard at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore. Only the US, the UK, Russia, France and China have the capability to build aircraft carriers this size.

It has been named after the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was operated by the navy from 1961 to 1997.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikrant is 262 metres long, has a height of 61 metres (keel to mast) and its flight deck measures 12,500 square metres (equivalent to 10 Olympic-size swimming pools.) It has an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles, a maximum speed of 28 knots, 2,300 compartments and can carry a crew of 1,600.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON