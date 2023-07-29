Run-up to Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal to hold meetings, mobilise SP cadre during 3-day East U.P. tour

VARANASI In the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party’s general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav will hold a large meeting with his party workers in Azamgarh on July 31. The meeting is part of his itinerary during the three-day trip to eastern U.P. The three-day tour, starting from Jaunpur on July 30, is aimed at motivating the SP cadre ahead of the polls. Shivpal Yadav (HT File)

On Sunday, Shivpal would hold a meeting with the party workers in Jaunpur, said SP leader Vivek Ranjan Yadav. Before the meeting, Shivpal would pay tribute to PPS officer Sudhakar Yadav, who died of cardiac arrest a week ago. Yadav was posted as an additional commandant in PAC at Fatehpur and was visiting his home in Jaunpur. Shivpal will stay overnight in Jaunpur and meet the party workers, especially grassroot workers, said Yadav.

Later, on July 31, the SP general secretary will reach Azamgarh. Here, he would hold a meeting with all 10 MLAs of SP, senior leader Hawaldar Yadav, Durga Yadav, and Hariprasad Dubey, among others.

Sharing further details, SP district unit senior leader Dubey said, “Shivpal Yadav will hold a meeting with the party workers on July 31. All 10 MLAs of the party, senior leaders and party leaders from developmental blocks will attend the meeting. District unit leaders have completed the preparations for the crucial meeting aimed at reviewing preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.”

On Friday, a meeting of SP leaders, including party MLAs was held to discuss the poll preparations in Azamgarh, which has two Lok Sabha seats -- Azamgarh and Lalganj. “After the meeting with Shivpal Ji, there will be new enthusiasm among the SP workers and we will start preparing wholeheartedly for the elections,” said Dubey.

It is worth mentioning that the Azamgarh parliamentary seat was considered to be the stronghold of the SP until by-polls in 2022 when the ruling BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated the SP’s Dharmendra Yadav. The by-election was held after the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the post of MP after being elected an MLA in 2022. In 2014, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected MP from Azamgarh and in 2019, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won. Thereafter, by-election was held at the seat in June 2022.

On August 1, Shivpal will visit Ballia, Mau, and Ghazipur. On way, he would call on the party workers. Several short meetings will be conducted on the day.