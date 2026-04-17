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Sambhal Eidgah and Imambara demolished over alleged land encroachment

The Tehsildar court had issued an eviction order in January, directing the removal of encroachments from the site.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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The Sambhal district administration on Thursday demolished an Imambara and an Eidgah in Bicholi village, citing illegal construction on government land. The operation, carried out using multiple bulldozers, was conducted under tight security arrangements to prevent any law-and-order situation.

For representation only (Sourced)

Authorities said the land in question was officially recorded as a manure pit. The Tehsildar court had issued an eviction order in January, directing the removal of encroachments from the site. Acting on the order, the administration initiated preparations well in advance, including the formation of a special team of revenue officials to oversee the process.

At around 9 am, an administrative team arrived at the site with four bulldozers. The demolition drive began in the presence of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nidhi Patel, with the structures of the Imambara and Eidgah being razed systematically.

The operation drew a large crowd of local residents, prompting heightened vigilance by authorities. Senior officials, including the district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, reached the spot to monitor the situation and issue necessary directions to field personnel.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Sambhal Eidgah and Imambara demolished over alleged land encroachment
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