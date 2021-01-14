Samples of 13 poultry birds from Pune sent for testing

Pune district which has zero bird flu cases saw deaths of 13 poultry birds in the city and four crows in rural areas on Wednesday.

“The samples have been sent to the disease investigation section, Aundh. The reports of these samples are not yet declared,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state animal husbandry commissioner.

A total of 218 poultry birds have been found dead in the state of which 18 from Latur, three from Beed, three from Akola, 86 in Yavatmal district, seven in Ahmednagar, 79 in Bhandara and nine in Solapur district.

A total of 11 crows have also been found dead, four in Beed, one each in Ratnagiri, Satara and Ahmednagar. Overall, a total of 238 birds died on January 13.

A total of 2,096 deaths of various birds have been recorded in the state since January 8.

“The number of poultry bird deaths recorded in Pune is a very small number. Generally, when H5N1 or H5N8 type of virus attacks birds, the deaths occur in large numbers so there is nothing to panic and the samples are given for testing under routine surveillance,” said said Dr Shitalkumar Mukane, Pune district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry who is heading the team of rapid response team at the district level.

“No fresh orders on culling of birds have been issued at any places on Wednesday,” said Singh.

So far the culling of birds has happened in Ahmedpur, Latur district and in Parbhani.