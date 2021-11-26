Sandhu appointed Punjab Infotech chairman

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Friday appointed lawyer and author Harpreet Singh Sandhu as the chairman of Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited. Expressing gratitude to the CM Charanjit Singh Channi and industries minister Gurkirat Singh for this big responsibility, Sandhu said he will fulfil this task with utmost dedication and honesty. Sandhu, an advocate from Ludhiana, is a practising lawyer and has remained a former Punjab additional advocate general.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}