Sanitation worker’s death: SP chief Akhilesh seeks action, compensation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday raised questions over the death of Ghure Lal, 40, a sanitation worker who died while cleaning a manhole near Varanasi's Bhainsasur Ghat around 4 pm on Thursday.

Yadav also sought action against those responsible for the tragedy that occurred as the sanitation worker entered the 15 ft deep manhole for cleaning sans safety kits and died due to suffocation after being choked by poisonous gases inside the pit.

“The death of a sanitation worker in a manhole in the country’s most prominent parliamentary constituency is very sad. ‘Smart city’ should not exist just in name. The machines purchased for cleaning sewers are lying idle without maintenance. If they were used properly, someone’s life could have been saved,” Yadav posted.

District magistrate S Rajalingam has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the issue. “Deputy collector (revenue) Pinak Dwivedi has been instructed to conduct the inquiry and submit its report in a week,” said DM.

Municipal commissioner Akshat Verma said, “Appropriate compensation will be given to the family of the victim (deceased). A probe will be conducted into the matter and stern action will be taken against those held guilty.”

However, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Will this magisterial inquiry be able to bring the dead to life. Those responsible for this should be suspended and punitive action should be taken. Family members of the deceased should be adequately compensated for a dignified life.”

Cleaning of the manhole at Bhainsasur Ghat was being carried out by Ganga pollution control unit. The contract for this has been given to a contractor. The sanitation worker descended into the manhole in the presence of two officials of the Ganga Pollution Control Unit and the contractor.

Officials said that hearing Ghure Lal shout for help, another sanitation worker entered the manhole to rescue his colleague but had to beat a hasty retreat due to strong emission of poisonous gases.

The NDRF team, that was immediately called, rushed Ghure Lal to a divisional hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.