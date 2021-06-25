Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanitation workers suspend work in Patiala

Seeking regularisation, ver 450 employees engaged in sanitation/cleanliness work of the city under the Patiala municipal corporation have started an indefinite strike from Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Authorities must act now or such scenes will become commonplace. (HT FILE)

Patiala Seeking regularisation, over 450 employees engaged in sanitation/cleanliness work of the city under the Patiala municipal corporation have started an indefinite strike from Thursday. No cleanliness related work was done on Thursday, leaving major parts of the city in mess.

Employees alleged that they are working on meagre salaries as the contractors, who hired them, continued to exploit them despite providing services for past four years.

Sunil Kumar, Patiala president, Punjab Sanitation Workers Federation, said, “We work eight hours a day, but are paid only 7,633 per month. MC contractors also deduct from this amount, if we miss work. In protest against this, we have stopped sewerage disposal, cleaning and garbage disposal in the city. Our stir will continue till our demands are met.”

