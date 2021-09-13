Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch holds dialogue on revival of economy, social issues
others

Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch holds dialogue on revival of economy, social issues

The debate focused on the rising pollution levels and lack of fresh investments in the Ludhiana industrial belt
By Ht Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Former ambassador KC Singh addressing the media in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Members of the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch held a dialogue on the revival and resurgence of the economy and social issues of Punjab, with the industrialists, educationists, and youngsters of the city.

Members who represented the Manch included convenor former ambassador KC Singh, former Olympian Gurbir Sandhu, Air Marshall ( Retd ) PS Gill, advocate Amitjit Singh, Capt Vikram Bajwa, and DGP Dr D R Bhatti ( Retd) took up the issues facing Ludhiana in particular and Punjab in general.

The debate focused on the rising pollution levels and lack of fresh investments in the Ludhiana industrial belt.

Speakers expressed angst at the deteriorating standards in education, healthcare, farmer incomes, rise in corruption, among other issues. The opinion expressed by the participants from the Manch and guests predominately held successive state governments responsible for this downfall.

The Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch promised to hold such interactions all over Punjab in the coming weeks.

