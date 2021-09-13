Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch holds dialogue on revival of economy, social issues

Members of the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch held a dialogue on the revival and resurgence of the economy and social issues of Punjab, with the industrialists, educationists, and youngsters of the city.

Members who represented the Manch included convenor former ambassador KC Singh, former Olympian Gurbir Sandhu, Air Marshall ( Retd ) PS Gill, advocate Amitjit Singh, Capt Vikram Bajwa, and DGP Dr D R Bhatti ( Retd) took up the issues facing Ludhiana in particular and Punjab in general.

The debate focused on the rising pollution levels and lack of fresh investments in the Ludhiana industrial belt.

Speakers expressed angst at the deteriorating standards in education, healthcare, farmer incomes, rise in corruption, among other issues. The opinion expressed by the participants from the Manch and guests predominately held successive state governments responsible for this downfall.

The Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch promised to hold such interactions all over Punjab in the coming weeks.