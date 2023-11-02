Sanskari Neeti needs to be spractised for environment-friendly, pro-nature farming: Farmer sarpanch Popat Rao Pawar

Amidst the expansion of chemical farming, a Sanskari Neeti (value system) needs to be practised for promoting environment-friendly, pro-mother earth and pro-nature farming to significantly increase farmers’ income, said Padma Awardee Popat Rao Pawar.

Pawar, the farmer-turned sarpanch of the Hiware Bazar Gram Panchayat in Ahmad Nagar district, Maharashtra, a remarkable model of panchayat development, played a pivotal role in the transformation of this once drought-prone village.

Pawar made these remarks during the opening session of a two-day Gram Swarajya convention at Banvasi Seva Ashram in Govindpur, Sonbhadra.

“Earlier, our agricultural practices were pro-nature and pro-environment. We used to cultivate with a deep respect for Mother Earth and our surroundings. Our farming was strongly linked with our values, sanskar: the sanskar of saving the environment, trees and earth. However, over the last four decades, the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers has eroded these values, resulting in the adverse consequences we witness today. There is an urgent need for a “Sanskar Neeti” to rekindle our farming practices in harmony with nature, the environment, and Mother Earth,” said Pawar.

Pawar emphasised that adopting such a policy could potentially increase farmers’ income fivefold, a reality exemplified by the success of pro-nature, pro-mother earth, and environmentally friendly farming practices in our Panchayat.

He further stated that the current development policy alone is insufficient to elevate farmers’ incomes, and a “Sanskar Neeti” should be embraced universally.

Pawar also highlighted the significance of self-reliant gram panchayats as the cornerstone of Gram Swarajya. To achieve this self-reliance, we must prioritise local resources, drawing inspiration from the thoughts of Gandhi.

