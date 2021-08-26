Saplings take over this human meeting of minds

PUNE: When Ayurvedic doctor, educator and workaholic Vinaya Dixit began to feel the effects of the lockdown and of being tied down to one place, she decided to start what most women love – bhishis or get-togethers - but with a difference! Unlike traditional bhishis that involve the exchange of money, Dixit’s bhishis are all about the exchange of plants and saplings and what’s more, they now comprise as many as 54 women members.

“The lockdown had almost everyone finding it difficult to keep themselves busy, more so if they were intelligent and used to multitasking. Hence, I opted to hone my skills by learning about plants. It started with growing small plants like ova (ajwain) which purifies the air and later, I thought of giving the plants I was growing to my colleagues. I began by asking the residents of my building if they were interested in such a group activity to be carried out mostly online and by following social distancing,” Dr Dixit said.

“We have Basil, Aloe Vera, Wala, Paan Ova, Paan betel leaf Guduchi, Gavti chaha as well as flowering plants like Hibiscus, Mogara, Chafa, Gulab, Jaiee, Juiee, Kanher, Chinese rose, Parijatak and Gulbakshi to name a few,” she said. The highlight of Dixit’s bhishi is that the plants are free-of-cost and exchanged between the women members of the group.

What started on a trial basis later brought several medicinal and kitchen plants in exchange. If this was not enough, some of the women also experimented within their homes with kitchen plants and greens such as Palak, methi, pudina, aaloooo leaf, potato, sweet potato, onion, lasun, karela and tomato.

A bhishi member, Reshma Punde, resident of Treasure Park, said, “During the pandemic, I started gardening as a hobby, which helps my body and mind. It decreases the risk of depression, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Gardening is also helpful when it comes to stress. Every day, it brings me hope and positivity. Sharing ideas on how to grow and take care of plants has been a big plus of this group activity which I have experienced.”

Another member, Madhuri Kolhatkar of Sainandan Apartments, said, “There is no investment as such, for we are not buying or selling but simply exchanging plants, explaining their benefits as air purifiers, and the best part is anyone can grow these plants indoors or outdoors or in shady or semi-shady places.”

As part of the bhishi, women members share tips and tricks about cultivating plants, preparing compost and jiwamrut, understanding the benefits of neem as a natural fungicide, and recycling coconut leaves and plastic containers among others.

“I have learned how to grow plants from cuttings using coconut shells and so on. We’ve also been drinking a lot of coconut water during the pandemic,” added Dr Dixit.