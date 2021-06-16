Sarasbaug “khau galli” road officially no-parking zone

PUNE The next time you visit Sarasbaug, or Peshwe Park, ensure your vehicle is parked in a legal area. On Wednesday, the Pune traffic police declared the entire stretch, from the main entrance of Sarasbaug (Khau Galli road) till the Peshwe Park entrance, a “no parking” area.

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) parking lot, operated on as a pay and park in the area is now meant to be used instead.

The Dattawadi traffic police division had, in February, proposed this no-parking zone to deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Rahul Shrirame. Suggestions and objections from citizens were then invited, before the final order was issued on June 16.

There are at least 50 hotels, vendors and games’ parlours on this stretch, popularly known as “Sarsabaug Khau galli”. Hence, this road is often crowded with a traffic jam, especially in the evening.

“We had issued a circular to declare this road a no- parking zone in February and had asked for suggestions and objections. There were no major objections. The final order to make this road a no-parking zone has been issued. Citizens have the option of the PMC parking lot near Peshwe park,” said DCP Shrirame.

Joggers coming to Sarasbaug are happy with this decision. Suhas Chintal, a senior citizen said, “We come to the park for a walk in the evening and there is any hardly space to walk, as vehicles are parked everywhere. This decision will certainly reduce down traffic jams and allow ambulances or other emergency vehicles to have access from here from now.”