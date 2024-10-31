Saryu Arti: 1,121 worshipping, countless in awed devotion

For a full 15 minutes Ayodhya watched with open-mouthed awe as a spectacular display of devotion and unity took place on the banks of the sacred Saryu at Ayodhya’s Naya Ghat. Rhythmically chanting, their movements synchronised by hours of practise, 1,121 Dharmacharyas performed the Arti of the river on Wednesday evening at precisely 6.05 pm. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing Saryu Arti in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The grand event, part of the Deepotsav 2024 celebrations, marked a glorious milestone as thousands gathered to witness the collective prayer, aiming for a Guinness record. Suffused with devotion, the rhythmic chanting and synchronised rituals elevated the ritual into a breathtaking spectacle.

Ayodhya residents, who participated in the event, witnessed the historic Arti, leaving an indelible mark on minds. The presence of the chief minister - who lit the first Arti - injected more enthusiasm among the Dharmacharyas who performed the Arti of the river.

Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s tourism and culture minister, proudly remarked, “With this Arti, we have set one of the two Guinness records aimed for Deepotsav 2024. Next, we are preparing to light over 25 lakh diyas.” He praised the extraordinary efforts of priests, Ved pathis, volunteers, and residents who came together for the occasion.

Ayodhya’s mayor, Girishpati Tripathi, expressed pride in the event, saying, “These learned scholars, all steeped in Sanskrit and ritualistic Karmkand, are perfect in Mantrocharan, and today, they have captivated everyone present. Nowhere else on this planet has such a learned gathering assembled to perform an Arti for any river, and we stand proud of this record.”