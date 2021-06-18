Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sasaram Nagar Parishad chief held for embezzlement
others

Sasaram Nagar Parishad chief held for embezzlement

SASARAM The Rohtas police on Friday arrested Sasaram Nagar Parishad (city council) chairperson Kanchan Devi for alleged embezzlement of over ₹50 lakh of government fund, superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST
HT Image

SASARAM

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested Sasaram Nagar Parishad (city council) chairperson Kanchan Devi for alleged embezzlement of over 50 lakh of government fund, superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said.

Earlier, district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar had ordered a probe, which found the allegations true in a report submitted on January 4 this year.

The report said Kanchan Devi, in connivance with others, had withdrawn over 50 lakh against forged master rolls of 11 schemes “undertaken” by the Nagar Parishad in 2019-20, which had already been completed several years ago with MLA’s local area development fund.

On March 1, Parishad executive engineer (EE) Abhishek Anand had registered a criminal case against Kanchan Devi, the then EE Kumari Himani and junior engineer Arun Kumar Singh for alleged embezzlement of government funds at Sasaram Town police station.

Himani was already suspended by the department in March 2020 in a different case while Singh has since retired. Police was tracing their present whereabouts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP