Sasaram Nagar Parishad chief held for embezzlement

SASARAM

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested Sasaram Nagar Parishad (city council) chairperson Kanchan Devi for alleged embezzlement of over ₹50 lakh of government fund, superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said.

Earlier, district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar had ordered a probe, which found the allegations true in a report submitted on January 4 this year.

The report said Kanchan Devi, in connivance with others, had withdrawn over ₹50 lakh against forged master rolls of 11 schemes “undertaken” by the Nagar Parishad in 2019-20, which had already been completed several years ago with MLA’s local area development fund.

On March 1, Parishad executive engineer (EE) Abhishek Anand had registered a criminal case against Kanchan Devi, the then EE Kumari Himani and junior engineer Arun Kumar Singh for alleged embezzlement of government funds at Sasaram Town police station.

Himani was already suspended by the department in March 2020 in a different case while Singh has since retired. Police was tracing their present whereabouts.