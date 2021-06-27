Satyen Vaidya takes oath as addl judge of HP high court

Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as additional judge of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. He was administered the oath of office by chief justice L Narayana Swamy.

The judges of the high court, including Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Jyotsana Rewal Dua were present on the occasion.

Registrar General Virender Singh conducted the proceedings. He read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, appointing Satyen Vaidya as additional judge of the high court.

Born on December 22, 1963, in Mandi, Vaidya did his schooling from Government School Lalpani, Shimla, and graduation from Government College, Sanjauli, in 1983 and subsequently got a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, in 1986.

He enrolled as an advocate in the year 1986 and started practising in district courts in Shimla till 2009 and thereafter he shifted to the high court of Himachal Pradesh where he practiced law in civil, criminal, constitutional, service and arbitration matters. He has done an extensive work in arbitration and mediation matters apart from being amicus curiae in several cases at the high court. He was designated as senior advocate in 2015.

Adhering to the instructions issued for containment of the spread of Covid-19, only a limited number of persons were present on the occasion and the others joined the oath ceremony proceedings on virtual platform.