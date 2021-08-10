Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

SC postpones decisions on controversial proposals
SC postpones decisions on controversial proposals

The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday postponed a decision on two controversial proposals – renting of electric cars and a plan to rent out amenity places
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021
To increase revenue, PMC plans to rent out amenity places in the city reserved for the developing public amenities.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane backs the proposal.

Even more controversial is the proposal to hire the 38 electric cars, with drivers, for eight years, paying 23 crore. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposes this proposal.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We postponed both proposals and will take a decision on it at the next standing committee meeting.”

PMC has lost 60 lakh; Velankar

Civic activist Vivek Velankar blamed the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not approving a lease of its food testing laboratory.

Velankar said, “PMC erected a food testing lab by spending 7.70 crore in Kondhwa. As PMC did not have technical manpower, it wasn’t able to run it. Later PMC handed it over to the food hygiene and health lab and was to get 52.80 lakh per annum. In five years PMC only fot 12.78 lakh income.”

PMC floated a tender and got the a proposal for 30 lakh rent per annum. The proposal for renting out this lab has been in front of the general body for the last two years.

“Effectively, PMC has lost two years’ rent which is 60 lakh,” he added.

