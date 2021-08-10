SC postpones decisions on controversial proposals

The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday postponed a decision on two controversial proposals – renting of electric cars and a plan to rent out amenity places.

To increase revenue, PMC plans to rent out amenity places in the city reserved for the developing public amenities.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane backs the proposal.

Even more controversial is the proposal to hire the 38 electric cars, with drivers, for eight years, paying ₹23 crore. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposes this proposal.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We postponed both proposals and will take a decision on it at the next standing committee meeting.”

PMC has lost ₹60 lakh; Velankar

Civic activist Vivek Velankar blamed the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not approving a lease of its food testing laboratory.

Velankar said, “PMC erected a food testing lab by spending ₹7.70 crore in Kondhwa. As PMC did not have technical manpower, it wasn’t able to run it. Later PMC handed it over to the food hygiene and health lab and was to get ₹52.80 lakh per annum. In five years PMC only fot ₹12.78 lakh income.”

PMC floated a tender and got the a proposal for ₹30 lakh rent per annum. The proposal for renting out this lab has been in front of the general body for the last two years.

“Effectively, PMC has lost two years’ rent which is ₹60 lakh,” he added.