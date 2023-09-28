Scene at U.P. edu dept: Even 3 months after transfer, 49 BEOs fail to take charge

There are 49 block education officers (BEOs) of the state who are yet to take up their new duties.

Almost three months after their transfer orders, 41 of these officers are still to join duty at their new place of posting. They have opted to proceed on leave despite the transfer order clearly instructing them to take charge immediately, state education department officials said.

The other eight officers have not yet been relieved since the transfer orders were issued, they added.

Taking the matter seriously, additional education director (basic), Sanjay Yadav, has issued a show cause notice to all the divisional assistant basic education directors concerned who are the supervisory officials in this regard.

Preparations are also underway for initiating action if a satisfactory response is not received to the show cause from the officials, they added.

On the other hand, many block education officers who have not taken charge are trying hard to stop their transfers by getting the orders cancelled on one ground or another, seeking intervention of senior officials as well as politicians. They are not taking charge in the hope that a revised transfer list will get released soon. These officials are even unhappy over the lack of hearing of their pleas at the level of director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand.

The then additional director of education (basic), Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, had issued transfer orders of 179 BEOs across the state on June 30. A warning was also given of disciplinary action if they did not take charge.

Most officials who have failed to take charge are those who have been relieved in July itself, including five of Prayagraj (one relieved on July 3 and four on July 10), two of Kaushambi (relieved on July 11), one of Lucknow (relieved on July 11), two of Kanpur Nagar (relieved on July 11) and two of Hapur (both relieved on July 11) and three of Kanpur Dehat (all relieved on July 25) among others.

