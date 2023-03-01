Scholars discuss history and relevance of Islamic architecture

The department of architecture, Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET), Aligarh Muslim University organised a national conference on the “Legacy of Islamic Architecture” with an objective to engage academicians and researchers in deliberations on the history and relevance of Islamic architecture.

AMU campus (HT File)

In his presidential remarks at the inaugural session, AMU VC Prof Tariq Mansoor discussed the special features of Islamic architecture in different regions of the world like the Middle East, Turkey, Europe, Qatar and Spain. With the special mention of the Pari Mahal garden palace in Srinagar, he highlighted the contribution of Dara Shikoh in developing an Indian version of Islamic architecture.

The guests of honour, Prof SM Akhtar, former dean, faculty of architecture and ekistics, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and Prof Jagbir Singh, director, Amity School of Architecture congratulated the department for organising the conference on an interesting theme.

The dean, faculty of engineering and technology, Prof Mohammad Altamush Siddiqui also shared his views regarding achievements of the faculty.

Prof Mohd Khalid Hassan explained the vision of the conference for systematic, scientific, and methodical discussions and exchange of information for understanding the features, forms and techniques of Islamic Architecture that developed in different parts of the world.