Class 11th student attacked with knuckleduster in school; FIR lodged

Lucknow: In an incident of school bullying, a class 11 student of the La Martinière College suffered serious injuries to his jaw and had to undergo surgery after allegedly being beaten by a group of students with iron rods on the premises of the city’s all-boys’ school.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint against the group of accused students. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s father lodged a complaint against the group of accused students with Gautam Palli police station on Friday, confirmed senior police officials on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma, said, “We registered an FIR on Friday night based on a complaint from the victim’s father. We are thoroughly investigating the matter, and the students involved will be questioned.”

In an FIR filed at Gautampalli police station, the victim’s father alleged that his son was badly beaten by a group of students on August 26 at around 11:50 am when he had gone to the school canteen for food and drink.

The complainant alleged that a class 11 boy who lives in the hostel attacked his son during an argument regarding food items. “My son was surrounded and attacked by one hosteller and a few others with an iron knuckleduster in his hand, as a result of which the applicant’s son suffered serious injuries to his hand and jaw,” he mentioned in the complaint. He added that the erring boys abused the victim and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s glasses were broken, and he managed to escape to save his life. The complainant stated that he took his son for treatment, where he underwent jaw surgery, and the condition of the applicant’s son was serious.

The FIR has been registered under different IPC sections, including 308 for an attempt to commit culpable homicide, 325 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, 427 for causing mischief, 504 for insulting, and 506 for criminal intimidation.

La Martinière College Principal Carlyle McFarland said, “There was an altercation between two class 11 students last month on the campus. The accused boy has been suspended indefinitely from both the hostel and the college.”