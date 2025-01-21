School bus accident: 15-year-old student killed, many critically injured; CM announces 2L aid to deceased’s kin

A 15-year-old student was killed and over 40 students and a teacher sustained injuries when a school bus carrying 80 students from Government Girls’ Inter College in Bindki, Fatehpur, collided with a stationary truck near the Chiwali River Bridge on the Kanpur-Prayagraj Highway on Tuesday, informed Vijay Shankar Mishra, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Fatehpur . The damaged bus (HT PHOTO)

The student succumbed at the LLR hospital Kanpur, which was reportedly unprepared despite prior intimation, he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased student and instructed that immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh be provided to them. He also directed the district administration to ensure proper and free treatment of the injured students.

The ASP informed that the students, primarily from classes 9 and 11, were on an educational trip to Kanpur ITI. Approximately 240 students were travelling in three buses, with one bus carrying around 80 students. The accident occurred near the Chiwali river bridge in the Aung police station area when the bus rammed into a stationary truck.

The bus was severely damaged. The ITBP personnel stationed for the Mahakumbh duty, along with police, quickly rushed to the scene to assist in rescue operations. The injured students were extricated from the wreckage and transported to Kanpur’s LLR Hospital using ambulances and other vehicles.

However, villagers alleged that some students had to be transported in a pickup truck due to a delayed response from the ambulances despite being called promptly.

Among the injured, 13 people, including 10 students and three teachers, sustained critical injuries and were admitted to LLR Hospital. Tragically, a 15-year-old student, Nasir Fatima, succumbed to her injuries. One of the teachers is also reported to be in the ICU, informed ASP Mishra, adding that the remaining injured are receiving treatment at other hospitals.

The teachers present on the bus were Monica Singh and Priyanka Pandey. Several students remain in a critical condition, with their relatives arriving at the scene.

Station house officer of Aung, Hanuman Pratap Singh, confirmed that rescue operations are still ongoing. The injured students have been admitted to hospitals in Fatehpur and Kanpur.