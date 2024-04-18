School Chale Hum: Twin effort to educate kids and elders in U.P.

In the current academic session, 2024-25, adults too will repeat the slogan of School Chale Hum, besides small children. Mission to spread literacy in focus (HT File Photo)

Officials of the UP Basic Education Department have instructed teachers and officials to run the Nav Bharat Literacy Program alongside the School Chalo Abhiyan in schools from Classes 1 to 8, for the first time.

The Nav Bharat Literacy Program is aimed at imparting basic education, digital and financial literacy and critical life skills to citizens aged 15 and above, who lost the opportunity to go to school, while the School Chalo Abhiyan is a campaign to enroll children into regular schooling.

Following the decision, during the household survey that is undertaken as part of these initiatives, the government primary and upper primary school teachers will have to record children aged between six and 14 years and enroll all the children not going to school, while also collecting the details of illiterate people above the age of 15 years in the households.

Instructions have been given to complete the household surveys by May 2024, officials of the state Basic education department said.

A target has been given to make 25 lakh illiterate people literate across the state. For this, the scheme will be publicised on a wide scale in all 75 districts, officials added. Principal secretary, basic education, MK Shanmuga Sundaram, has given instructions to pay special attention to the survey of illiterate women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities and disabled people, they said.

A favourable environment in support of the initiatives will be created by putting up slogans, organising street plays, taking out rallies, putting up posters, banners and hoardings at the Gram Panchayat level in all the districts. Nav Bharat Literacy Program and School Chalo Abhiyan will also be promoted through LED vans.

Confirming the development, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that all headmasters have been instructed to maintain a register in school which will contain the report of the household survey undertaken by the teachers. Along with children aged six to 14, illiterate people above 15 years of age will also be identified so that they can be made literate, he added.