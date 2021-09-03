School van mows down toddler In Ludhiana

A speeding school van mowed down a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at Kwality Chowk, Matharu Chowk on Thursday morning.

The victim’s father and elder brother also suffered injuries after the van rammed into their motorcycle. The driver managed to escape after the incident. The victim has been identified as Aradhana of New Shimlapuri. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for examination.

Sandeep Singh, the father of the victim, said he was going to drop his 10-year-old son Manvir Singh to school on his motorcycle on Thursday morning, when the accident took place.

While his son was sitting on the pillion seat, his daughter was sitting on the petrol tank of the motorcycle. When he reached Kwality Chowk ,an over speeding school van hit the motorcycle and they fell on the road. The van mowed down his daughter, while he and his son, who fell on the other side of the road, suffered some injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the driver. A case has been lodged against him.