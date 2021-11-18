Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
School vice principal held for aiding exam paper leak: Police

The principal along with school clerk Ashok Tiwari were arrested by Special Task Force team earlier while the vice -principal and one other accused were on the run, police said.
SHO of Kydganj police station Ramesh Chaubey said the vice principal was arrested from his home at LIG Colony in Shivkuti area on Wednesday. (pic is for representation)
HT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Kydganj police arrested the vice principal of KN Katju Intermediate College Akash Khare, on Wednesday.

Police said Khare was wanted for allegedly aiding question paper leak of teacher recruitment examination allegedly to help school principal Ram Narayan Dwivedi’s daughter Akansha who was an aspirant. Police said Khare was wanted in the case registered against him under Public Examination Act, IPC 201 and 66 IT Act.

The principal along with school clerk Ashok Tiwari were arrested by Special Task Force team earlier while the vice -principal and one other accused were on the run, police said.

SHO of Kydganj police station Ramesh Chaubey said the vice principal was arrested from his home at LIG Colony in Shivkuti area on Wednesday.

STF Prayagraj had in October arrested college principal Ram Narayan Dwivedi and clerk Ashok Tiwari who was accused of opening the sealed bundle of question papers, taking their photograph and then sending them to Dwivedi’s son Chotu aka Anugrah. Khare, police claimed, was present at the Bharat Scout and Guide Inter College examination centre for helping principal’s daughter through a solver.

