Schoolkid dies in Kanpur mishap, 10 others injured

A nine-year-old schoolkid was killed, and 10 others were critically injured after the school van they were in was hit by a truck in Araul, Bilhaur, 60 km west of Kanpur. The ill-fated van that met with an accident in Araul, Bilhaur, 60 km west of Kanpur (HT Photo)

The accident took place around 4.30 pm when the van carrying 15 students back home from GPRD Memorial School, was hit by a DCM truck. The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the van.

DCP West, Vijay Dhull, said that a student Yash, 9, died in the accident. Ten other students have been admitted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. The van driver, Hari Om, is also undergoing treatment. The truck driver has been taken into custody.

Manoj Chaurasia, the father of injured student, Devansh, said, “My son and my niece were in the van; the recklessly driven truck hit the van. The collision was such that the van got mangled. By God’s grace, the children were thrown out by the impact, and they did not get trapped in the vehicle.”

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police went on alert, and when the doctors referred the injured students to Kanpur, a 60-km-long green corridor was swiftly established. Five ACPs were tasked with ensuring that ambulances reached the hospital without any hindrance.

District magistrate Rakesh Singh said an inquiry panel headed by the ADM city has been formed to look into all aspects of this accident. The members include the SDM, Bilhaur; Basic Shiksha Adhikari and an expert from the Road Transport office, he added.

The preliminary inquiry has found that the CNG van was registered in the name of Anurag Katiyar, and it was being driven by 20-year-old Hari Om. The van was not listed as a commercial vehicle but still it was being used for commercial purposes.