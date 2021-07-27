Schools open for Classes 10-12 to low attendance, high enthusiasm

Chandigarh Schools for Classes 10-12 reopened in Punjab on Monday with students saying they were happy to return to classrooms and interact with teachers. Schools had been shut in March amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Attendance, however, remained a mixed bag. Patiala recorded had just about one-third attendance, with Jalandhar and SBS Nagar districts seeing 15% strength, according to their district education officers.

The state government has allowed only those teachers and staff to return to schools who are fully vaccinated. It is mandatory for schools to seek written consent from parents for sending their children to attend classes. Virtual classes are also continuing.

“No student is allowed to enter the school without a mask. Social distancing is being maintained,” an official of a school in Amritsar said. Thermal scanning is being conducted at school entrances and hand sanitisers have been provided to students. Only one student is allowed to sit on a desk, school authorities added.

“I am happy to be back in school. Though we were studying through the online mode, we can understand better in the classroom,” said an elated student in Ludhiana. Another student in Amritsar said, “I am very happy to return to school today. We can now interact with our teachers in the classroom.”

The state government has said that schools will also be opened for the remaining classes from August 2, if the Covid situation remained under control.

“There are nearly 1,600 students in the school, but the school administration is allowing only 15 students per class. All Covid norms are being followed,” the principal of a school in Amritsar said.

“I want that the school never get closed as our studies were disrupted. Since the school administration has made sure that all safety arrangements were followed,” said Simranjeet Kaur, a Class-12 student. “It’s been four months since we have entered the school. I hope that the school never get closed as it is Standard 10, a board class, and one has to focus hard,” said Komal, another student.

In Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts, attendance remained low. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, DEO (secondary) Jagjit Singh said, “Attendance across schools was low on day 1, but we hope that more students will join in.” In Patiala, schools, there were parent-teacher meetings held too, but attendance remained thin. DEO (secondary) Harinder Kaur said, “At least, 30% of students attended classes. We are assuring parents that there is no need to worry.”

— With agency inputs