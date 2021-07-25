Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools reopen for Classes 10-12 today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Students have been asked to wear a mask and sanitise their hands over zoom meetings held to discuss protocol. (HT file photo)

Patiala With schools reopening for the first time for Classes 10-12 after the second wave of the pandemic, district education officer (secondary) Harinder Kaur has asked all headmasters to ensure mandatory Covid-19 norms are followed. There are 109 secondary and 94 high schools in the district. “All high and senior secondary schools in the district have been sanitised,” the DEO added.

Rajneesh Kumar, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Philkhana, in Patiala said students had been asked to wear a mask and sanitise their hands, while also maintaining the required distance through zoom meetings. “Duties of the staff have been assigned,” he added.

Lalit Singla, headmaster of Government High School, Ranbirpura, said students and teachers were enthusiastic about coming back to school.

