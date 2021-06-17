Schools welcome CBSE formula, few raise concern over inclusion of class 11 score

Most schools in the national capital called the CBSE’s Class 12 results formula “student-friendly”, even as some institutions flagged concerns over including the Class 11 scores in the criteria, arguing that the jump from Class 10 often results in students scoring poorly in the first set of exams.

According to a formula submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the Supreme Court on Thursday and notified later that evening, the board will accord 30% weightage each to the Class 10 and 11 scores, and 40% weightage to the Class 12 scores. The Class 10 marks considered will be the average of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in theory exams. The Class 11 marks taken will be of the theory component of the final exams, and in the case of the Class 12 scores, marks will be allotted on the basis of unit tests, or mid-term or pre-board exams, as schools find convenient. These theory marks will be added to the practical or internal assessment marks schools as provided by the schools.

The heads of several private and public schools said the formula is the best possible choice, out of the “limited choices” available amid the pandemic.

Ashok Pandey, director of Ahlcon Schools in Delhi, said, “Few options were available to assess Class 12 students without actually conducting exams. It was also not justifiable to evaluate students only based on the Class 12 internal exams or pre-boards.”

The class 12 exams were cancelled on June 1, more than a month after class 10 exams were cancelled on April 14.

For Class 10 — which follows a complicated assessment system based on internal test scores and a detailed moderation policy — the board asked its schools to submit compiled marks by June 30.

Ameeta Wattal, principal of Springdales School on Pusa Road, said it was vital to consider students’ Class 10 and 11 performances. “The Board conducted the Class 10 exams and evaluated the results externally. For Class 11, most schools finished their final exams before Covid-19 hit the country. Besides, Class 12 remained completely online. This formula comprises a perfect hybrid of online and offline learning. This gives a good understanding of the fact if children had a good idea of the stream they had taken. It also reinforces that continuity of learning is very important,” she said.

However, several school officials questioned the inclusion of the Class 11 performance as part of the formula.

Manju Sethi, principal, Bluebells School International, said, “Every year there is a sudden drop in marks when students move from Class 10 to 11 due to complete change in the subjects and learning pattern. A student who scores 90% or above in Class 10 often gets 65%-70% in the first Class 11 exams. Most schools follow a strict marking scheme in Class 11. Besides, some students also pursue hobbies, prepare for entrance exams and build their portfolio in Class 11.”

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, school head of the Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini’s Sector 8, said, “The board should have given 10% weightage to Class 11 scores. We mark very strictly in Class 11. Those who get 70% in Class 11 often score 90% in class 12 here.”

However, to this, Pandey said, “If some people think including the Class 11 marks will disadvantage students, they should also consider that the best-of-three marks in the Class 10 weightage will compensate for it. Overall, the formula is student-friendly.”

Several principals favoured CBSE’s decision to implement a moderation policy to prevent marks from being “inflated”.

Harpreet Kaur, principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tilak Nagar, said, “It was necessary to fix a reference year to avoid marks being inflated. It won’t be an issue for Class 12 since most schools have consistent performances, unlike Class 10, where students switched back to board exams in 2018 after a gap of 10 years, as a result of which performances have varied a lot in the last three years.”

CBSE has asked schools to keep their average marks in line with their best performance in class 12 in the last three years (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20).