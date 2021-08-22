Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Scribe lets loose ‘Mom Da Shaitan’
others

Scribe lets loose ‘Mom Da Shaitan’

A Punjabi book titled ‘Mom Da Shaitan’ was released at Punjabi Bhawan on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:34 AM IST
(From Left to Right) author Sukhjeet, AIG crime Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, eminent poet Surjit Patar, writer Dr Kewal Dhir, journalist and author Tarsem Deogan and retired principal Dr Narinder Kaur Sandhu releasing the book at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A Punjabi book titled ‘Mom Da Shaitan’ was released at Punjabi Bhawan on Saturday.

The book, comprising six short stories, has been authored by Tarsem Singh Deogan, a journalist with the Hindustan Times. This is the second book penned by him. His first book ‘Lakkad de Bhande’ was released in 2015.

Padma Shri awardee Surjeet Patar was the chief guest. AIG crime Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, eminent writer, and author Dr Kewal Dheer, former principal of Ramgarhia Girls College Dr Narinder Kaur Sandhu, and writer Sukhjeet, were the special guests.

Patar said, “All six stories are beautifully penned, and the writer’s efforts are much appreciated,” he said.

Dr Dhir added, “Tarsem raised the level of Punjabi story writing by coming up with this interesting book.”

AIG Bhupinder Singh said Tarsem, who is a journalist, was able to devote time to write this book despite his busy schedule. This makes his effort all the more laudable, he added.

“It is my passion for writing that helped me complete the book. These days, book reading habit is slowly waning away, especially in the youth. This book is an effort to inspire young writers and to connect with young readers,” said Tarsem.

