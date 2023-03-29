Sculptors to start carving Ram Lalla’s idol from next month

LUCKNOW The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will start carving the 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla for the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from next month.

Currently, sculptors are testing the rocks. (File photo)

However, the trust is yet to decide which rock to use for the deity’s idol. So far, the trust has procured five giant rocks from Karnataka, four from Rajasthan, one from Odisha, and two from Nepal for carving out Ram Lalla’s idol. The best suited rock will be selected for the purpose.

Currently, sculptors are testing the rocks. Subsequently, they will submit their report to the trust pointing out the best suited rock for Ram Lalla’s idol. “Sculptors will start carving out idol of Ram Lalla from next month. It will be a 51-inch standing idol of the deity,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, on Tuesday.

The trust also shared other details about the construction work of the Ram Mandir during its two-day meeting that ended late on Tuesday evening. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, presided over the two-day meeting.

Following the meeting, Rai said that the trust will distribute one lakh packets of prasad in Ayodhya to devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be decorated with flowers on the occasion of Ram Navami, he added.

During the meeting, two officials of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a body of the Union government, were also present. They also told the trust about how the crowd will be managed in Ayodhya.

The trust has roped in RITES to prepare a report on crowd management in Ayodhya, especially on festive occasions. For security, more than 100 CCTV cameras will be installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, said the trust.

