Sealing orders cast a shadow over Ashtami, Navmi celebrations

Confined to their homes since the sealing orders came into effect on Sunday, residents Urban Estate Phase 1 and Phase 2, Dugri, are in a tizzy over how to go about with the Ashtami and Ram Navmi celebrations.

Traditionally, girl children are invited home for the prayer ceremonies and rituals but the restrictions and risk of infection have cast a shadow on the celebrations.

Mamta Goyal, a resident of Urban Estate Phase II, said, “We don’t know who is carrying the infection. It is being said that children are the carriers of infection. In such a situation, inviting children home for the prayer ceremony may prove risky. This time, my mother-in-law has told me to perform the ceremony at home with just family members, and then distribute sweets among other children.”

Parents of girl children, too, are hesitant to send them out for the prayer ceremonies. “We have decided that we won’t send our children anywhere. We have no way of knowing who may be carrying the infection. If my children visit a house where someone is infected, they will also catch the infection,” said Rajiv Kapoor.

Due to the surge in infections, even temples, which earlier used to remain crowded during navratras, are wearing a deserted look this time around.

Priests get frantic calls about rituals

Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, priest of Ma Durga temple in Dugri, said he has been receiving frantic calls from residents, asking him about what other rituals they can perform now. “We are going through a tough time so we are to adapt to the situation accordingly. There are problems due restriction, but presently that is the safest option. I would suggest people to stay indoors and perform their rituals at home itself,” said Akhilesh Sharma.

Residents unhappy with restrictions

Rupesh Kumar, a resident of one of the sealed areas, said that instead of announcing a complete ban on movement, the authorities must crack a whip on defaulters who encourage violations. “The chopaties (eateries) have turned into a breeding ground of infection. I had recently visited Fountain Chowk and Dandi Swami Road with my family and was shocked to see a huge crowd gathered at the ice-cream parlours. But no action was taken against such establishments. Instead the entire Dugri area has been sealed,” said Rupesh Kumar.