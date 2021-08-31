SEC announces PRI election schedule in tribal areas of Lahul-Spiti, Pangi

The State Election Commission of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday announced the two-phase schedule for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections in the tribal areas of Himachal with voting to be held on September 29 and October 1.

The elections will be held in all three tiers of the PRIs in Udaipur and Keylong development blocks, zila parishad election in Kaza block of Lahaul-Spiti district, and all gram panchayats and panchayat smitis of Pangi block in Chamba district.

The model code of conduct has come into force in Lahaul-Spiti district and Pangi block of Chamba with immediate effect. As per the schedule, the nomination papers will be filed on September 13, 14 and 15 between 11am to 3pm.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on September 16 while candidates may withdraw their papers on September 18 till 3pm.

The list of candidates and the symbols allotted to them will be published on the same day immediately after the time of withdrawal is over.

Voting will be held on September 29 and October 1 between 7am to 3pm. Quarantined electors will be allowed to cast votes after the last elector in queue has exercised their franchise during the timing fixed. Voting will end after such electors cast their vote.

Counting for ward members, up-pradhans and pradhans of the gram panchayats will be done after closure of polls. Counting of members of panchayat smiti and zila parishad will be held on October 4.